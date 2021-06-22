Feedback

Metallica Announces Monumental 'Black Album' Covers Compilation

By Hayden Brooks

June 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Metallica has announced a companion to their 30th-anniversary box set of their Black Album, The Metallica Blacklist, and it features 53 cover songs by a number of acts.

Among the artists for the collection include Weezer, My Morning Jacket, Cage the Elephant, St. Vincent, Ghost and, most notably, a supergroup featuring Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, WATT and the renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma. The rerelease of their 1991 self-titled LP, as well as of the compilation LP, will both be released on September 10. The monumental reissue will drop in several formats, including a deluxe box set with 14 CDs, six vinyl LPs, six DVDs and more. Meanwhile, digital versions and smaller sets will also be available for fans to purchase.

To hype the release, the iconic rock vets dropped three different versions of "Enter The Sandman": a remastered version of the studio track, a live rendition from the band's 1991 show in Moscow, Russia and even a demo dated July 12th, 1990.

All profits from the digital release, as well as the vinyl and CD version of The Metallica Backlist, which drops on October 1, will be donated to a number of charities selected by the featured acts, along with Metallica’s own All Within My Hands Foundation.

Metallica

Chat About Metallica Announces Monumental 'Black Album' Covers Compilation

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.