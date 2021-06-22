Metallica Announces Monumental 'Black Album' Covers Compilation

Metallica has announced a companion to their 30th-anniversary box set of their Black Album, The Metallica Blacklist, and it features 53 cover songs by a number of acts.

Among the artists for the collection include Weezer, My Morning Jacket, Cage the Elephant, St. Vincent, Ghost and, most notably, a supergroup featuring Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, WATT and the renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma. The rerelease of their 1991 self-titled LP, as well as of the compilation LP, will both be released on September 10. The monumental reissue will drop in several formats, including a deluxe box set with 14 CDs, six vinyl LPs, six DVDs and more. Meanwhile, digital versions and smaller sets will also be available for fans to purchase.

To hype the release, the iconic rock vets dropped three different versions of "Enter The Sandman": a remastered version of the studio track, a live rendition from the band's 1991 show in Moscow, Russia and even a demo dated July 12th, 1990.

All profits from the digital release, as well as the vinyl and CD version of The Metallica Backlist, which drops on October 1, will be donated to a number of charities selected by the featured acts, along with Metallica’s own All Within My Hands Foundation.