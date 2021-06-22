Feedback

Nearly 900 Secret Service Employees Tested Positive For COVID-19

By Bill Galluccio

June 22, 2021

President Biden Departs White House For Trip To Michigan
Photo: Getty Images

Government records revealed that nearly 900 Secret Service employees tested positive for COVID-19 from March 2020-March 2021. The documents were obtained by the nonprofit ethics watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington under a Freedom of Information Act request.

The records indicated that 881 employees tested positive, which is roughly 13% of the agency's workforce. The positive tests were spread throughout the agency and included 477 Special Agents, who are tasked with protecting the President and Vice President along with their families and visiting world leaders. The positive tests also included 249 agents who work in the Uniformed Division, 131 administrative, professional, and technical personnel, 12 Investigative Protection Officers, and 12 Technical Security Investigators.

Agents in the Uniformed Division protect the White House, the Vice President's house, the Treasury Department, and foreign embassies in Washington, DC. They also travel with the President and Vice President on trips around the country.

Because the names of the agents were not included in the report due to privacy reasons, it is unknown who the infected agents were protecting or if they spread the virus to others outside the agency.

It is unclear how many agents, if any, have tested positive for COVID-19 since this past March. The agency has not released any information on the number of employees who are vaccinated.

Chat About Nearly 900 Secret Service Employees Tested Positive For COVID-19

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.