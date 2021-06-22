Government records revealed that nearly 900 Secret Service employees tested positive for COVID-19 from March 2020-March 2021. The documents were obtained by the nonprofit ethics watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington under a Freedom of Information Act request.

The records indicated that 881 employees tested positive, which is roughly 13% of the agency's workforce. The positive tests were spread throughout the agency and included 477 Special Agents, who are tasked with protecting the President and Vice President along with their families and visiting world leaders. The positive tests also included 249 agents who work in the Uniformed Division, 131 administrative, professional, and technical personnel, 12 Investigative Protection Officers, and 12 Technical Security Investigators.

Agents in the Uniformed Division protect the White House, the Vice President's house, the Treasury Department, and foreign embassies in Washington, DC. They also travel with the President and Vice President on trips around the country.

Because the names of the agents were not included in the report due to privacy reasons, it is unknown who the infected agents were protecting or if they spread the virus to others outside the agency.

It is unclear how many agents, if any, have tested positive for COVID-19 since this past March. The agency has not released any information on the number of employees who are vaccinated.