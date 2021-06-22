On This Day: Fans Pack Cleveland Streets To Celebrate Cavs 2016 Victory

“All In” Clevelanders undoubtedly remember June 22, 2016.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had just won the NBA championship, defeating the Golden State Warriors and ending a longtime championship drought for Cleveland after more than five decades. Cleveland’s last pro sports championship was in 1964.

Naturally, it called for celebration (many celebrations).

Fans flocked to the streets of Downtown Cleveland, lining the parade route.

More than a million people packed the city donning wine and gold.

The massive crowd marked a historic moment for Cleveland and the Cavs, and was also a record-breaker: The downtown parade drew the largest parade crowd in history in the state of Ohio, cleveland.com noted.