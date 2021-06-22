On This Day: Fans Pack Cleveland Streets To Celebrate Cavs 2016 Victory
By Kelly Fisher
June 22, 2021
“All In” Clevelanders undoubtedly remember June 22, 2016.
The Cleveland Cavaliers had just won the NBA championship, defeating the Golden State Warriors and ending a longtime championship drought for Cleveland after more than five decades. Cleveland’s last pro sports championship was in 1964.
Naturally, it called for celebration (many celebrations).
Fans flocked to the streets of Downtown Cleveland, lining the parade route.
More than a million people packed the city donning wine and gold.
The massive crowd marked a historic moment for Cleveland and the Cavs, and was also a record-breaker: The downtown parade drew the largest parade crowd in history in the state of Ohio, cleveland.com noted.
5 years ago history was made and a 52 year old drought was ended. #WonForAll pic.twitter.com/f25XpCyCGQ— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 19, 2021
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE! https://t.co/kJ8dbe0yJN— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 19, 2021
The incredible sight was one that LeBron James previously opened up about. James revealed it was his vision for Cleveland to host a championship parade, as he returned from the Miami Heat.
Five years ago, that vision became reality.
"I'm nothing without the group behind me, man. I'm nothing without the coaching staff. I'm nothing without the city. You guys are unbelievable," James said at the time, WKYC reflected. "I'm nothing without y'all. I love all y'all...
"Let's get ready for next year."
See the sights from the June 22, 2016, victory parade here: