Ahead of their newborn daughter's arrival earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle registered numerous domain names in Lilibet Diana's honor. Just because baby Lili has her own domain names, don't expect to see any websites about her popping up any time soon.

According to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the proud parents registered the domain names as a precautionary measure. "As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared," the spokesperson explained.

Harry and Meghan purchased both LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com, among others, The Telegraph reports. As of now, none of the domains are active.

Their daughter's name is quite meaningful to Harry and Meghan, who explained the inspiration behind the moniker two days after baby Lili's arrival. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," the Sussexes revealed.

The couple also confirmed Queen Elizabeth approved of the name. "The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor," a spokesperson told People. "Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."