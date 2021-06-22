This Is The Most Popular Vehicle In Oklahoma

Americans love to drive.

While the pandemic took millions off of the road, it didn't stop millions from buying a new vehicle. Many dealerships reported record profits at the end of 2020 as more people opted to buy and drive their own cars instead of taking public transportation.

So what kind of vehicles are Oklahomans now buying?

Car and home insurance comparison website Insurify recently looked at its database of nearly 3 million car insurance applications to find out what is the most popular vehicle in each state.

In Oklahoma, the most popular vehicle is a Ford F-Series Pickup.

In fact, the Ford F-Series Pickup is the most popular vehicle in the nation, with it being a favorite in Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming.

The insurance website also found that pickup trucks in general have become more popular. The Ford F-Series took the top spot over other manufacturer's pickups for its affordability with an MSRP of under $29,000 and its dependability.

According to Insurify, here are the most popular cars in America:

Ford F-Series Honda Accord Honda Civic Nissan Altima Toyota Corolla Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Malibu Chevrolet Impala Toyota Tacoma Honda CR-V



