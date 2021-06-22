'Very Generous Customer' Leaves $16,000 Tip At New England Restaurant

A "very generous customer" is reported to have left a $16,000 tip on a bill of less than $40 at a restaurant in New England.

Michael Zarella, owner of the Stumble Inn Bar & Grill in Londonderry, New Hampshire, shared a photo on the restaurant's Facebook account featuring the merchant copy of the bill, which showed a $16,000 tip added to a $37.93 bill.

“Stumble Inn had a very generous customer,” Zarella wrote in the Facebook post. “We thank you for your generosity."

The bill, which censored the patron's name and Visa debit card number to keep their identity anonymous, shows the bill included two chili cheese hot dogs, a Coke, pickle chips, a Samuel Adams Seasonal beer and a Patrón Silver tequila.