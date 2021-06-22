VIDEO: Juveniles Set Fireworks Off In Minnesota Grocery Store Causing Fire

A group of Juveniles was arrested after setting off fireworks inside a Minnesota grocery store, officials say.

According to KARE 11, police say the kids lit a firework display inside the store, causing a fire at a Hy-Vee located in Eagan.

Police received a call on Monday (June 21) at 2:19 p.m. about the juveniles. The caller told dispatch that the group of kids lit the firework display that started the fire and caused "considerable smoke."

In a video posted to Twitter, you can see the firework display going up in flames and hear sounds of the fireworks go off as the flames grow higher.

WARNING: The video below contains profanity.