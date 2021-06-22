Feedback

VIDEO: Juveniles Set Fireworks Off In Minnesota Grocery Store Causing Fire

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A group of Juveniles was arrested after setting off fireworks inside a Minnesota grocery store, officials say.

According to KARE 11, police say the kids lit a firework display inside the store, causing a fire at a Hy-Vee located in Eagan.

Police received a call on Monday (June 21) at 2:19 p.m. about the juveniles. The caller told dispatch that the group of kids lit the firework display that started the fire and caused "considerable smoke."

In a video posted to Twitter, you can see the firework display going up in flames and hear sounds of the fireworks go off as the flames grow higher.

WARNING: The video below contains profanity.

The fire department arrived on the scene to put out the fire. The police said the group that caused the fire was arrested about half a mile away from the store.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident, and the store announced in a Facebook post that they have cleaned everything up and are reopened.

A spokesperson from Hy-Vee, Inc. told KARE 11 that the company is referring inquiries about the fire to local police and fire departments.

"We are very fortunate that no one was injured in this incident," the spokesperson said.

