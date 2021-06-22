What To Know About The New Amazon Fresh Grocery Store In Bellevue

Amazon has been busy lately between cleaning up its online shopping experience and making big acquisitions. Now, one of their quick-and-easy Amazon Fresh grocery stores has opened in Bellevue, and it's the first of its kind, according to Seattle Pi.

Here's what Eastside shoppers and interested customers need to know about this full-service location:

A key feature of this Amazon Fresh is "Just Walk Out," where shoppers can simply "enter the store, grab what they want, and just go." Shoppers will need their smartphone to scan a QR code in the Amazon app or use a credit card linked to their Amazon account.

Whatever you remove from shelves is added to your shopping cart. That also means whatever you put back is automatically removed. When you're done shopping, scan or insert your payment entry method again to exit. Shoppers will get a digital receipt afterward.

You can also have the traditional shopping experience at Amazon Fresh. Guests will have to enter through a designated exterior entrance and go to a checkout line when they're finished shopping. "Customers can choose to pay using cash, card, Amazon One — technology that allows patrons to use a palm scan to pay — the in-store code in the Amazon app, or SNAP EBT," reporters wrote. You will also get a paper receipt.

Amazon members who choose the check-out lines will get both a paper and digital receipt.

You can find the new Bellevue store at the Marketplace at Factoria. It's open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.