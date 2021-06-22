Why June 23rd Matters in Rock History

It’s June 23rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1975, Alice Cooper fell from the stage during a show in Vancouver on his Welcome to My Nightmare tour. He broke six ribs.

In 2004, the Beastie Boys’ sixth album, To the 5 Boroughs, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

In 2010, Gregg Allman successfully underwent a liver transplant.

In 2004, Dave Navarro revealed that Jane’s Addiction had split up once again. In a statement on his site, he explained it happened because “it simply didn’t work out.”

In 1973, George Harrison started a five-week run at number one on the Billboard 200 with Living in the Material World, his second album to top the chart.

In 1977, Who drummer Keith Moon joined Led Zeppelin onstage in Los Angeles.

And in 1984, Van Halen released their hit song “Panama.”

