You Can Get Paid $15,000 To Drink Water

Looking for a lucrative summer gig? You've come to the right place.

Hydrant wants to hire a Chief Thirst Officer. You may be wondering what the position entails and, yes, it does involve drinking a lot of water. For those who haven't heard of Hydrant before, the company aims to "hydrate you faster and more efficiently than water alone" through their hydration packets, which "deliver an optimal balance of vital electrolytes."

According to the job posting, the Chief Thirst Officer will be "the authority on all things hydration" for Hydrant's audience. "It starts with something as simple as drinking 8 glasses of water a day (with Hydrant of course)," the posting reads. "Once it kicks in...the world is your oyster."

In order to apply for the gig, all you have to do is post a video about Hydrant or being thirsty to Instagram and/or TikTok. Some ideas suggested by Hydrant are: "tell us why you’re thirsty, show how us how thirsty you are, tell us what your first move as our Chief Thirst Officer would be, and show us the most creative way to drink a Hydrant." The video must be 15 seconds long and, hopefully, "creative AF." Make sure your account is public and that you tag @drinkhydrant and use #HydrantCTO.

If you're hired to be Hydrant's Chief Thirst Officer, you will be required to create a minimum of 3 videos per week to be posted to Instagram and TikTok. You'll be compensated $15,000 for an 8-week contract term. Not to mention you'll be super hydrated by the time the gig is complete.