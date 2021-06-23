Feedback

Angel Silhouette At New 9/11 Memorial Creates Controversy In Milton

By Zuri Anderson

June 23, 2021

Angel Statue
Photo: Getty Images

A controversy is brewing in the town of Milton, Washington over an angel resting at an upcoming 9/11 memorial, according to KING 5.

A 35-foot section of the World Trade Center sits at the center of the memorial with the New York City skyline, airplanes, first responders, and the nearly 3-foot-tall angel surrounding it.

A citizen complained that people may take the angel as an official endorsement of a religious belief. Now city officials are demanding volunteers building the memorial to take down the angel -- but not for religious reasons.

“The statue was not a part of the plans submitted by the foundation and approved by the city,” Milton City Attorney Andrew Tsoming explained.

A letter was sent to 79-year-old Jack Chandler of the Milton 9/11 Memorial Committee, warning that the city has the authority to remove the angel if it's not taken down.

Chandler told reporters he won't be removing the angel, calling the decision "unnecessary." He argues that the display represents a secular angel of mercy and that the city doesn't have to approve "every detail of the memorial."

The memorial is scheduled to be dedicated on September 11 this year, but there's no word if this dispute will affect those plans. Work on the memorial has been going on since at least 2012.

Chat About Angel Silhouette At New 9/11 Memorial Creates Controversy In Milton

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.