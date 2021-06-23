Angel Silhouette At New 9/11 Memorial Creates Controversy In Milton

A controversy is brewing in the town of Milton, Washington over an angel resting at an upcoming 9/11 memorial, according to KING 5.

A 35-foot section of the World Trade Center sits at the center of the memorial with the New York City skyline, airplanes, first responders, and the nearly 3-foot-tall angel surrounding it.

A citizen complained that people may take the angel as an official endorsement of a religious belief. Now city officials are demanding volunteers building the memorial to take down the angel -- but not for religious reasons.

“The statue was not a part of the plans submitted by the foundation and approved by the city,” Milton City Attorney Andrew Tsoming explained.