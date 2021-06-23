Bastille Shares New Song 'Distorted Light Beam' With Futuristic Music Video
By Taylor Fields
June 23, 2021
Bastille has finally returned with new music and shared their brand new song "Distorted Light Beam," the first taste of the band's upcoming fourth album.
"Distorted Light Beam" is co-written and co-produced with Ryan Tedder and longtime Bastille collaborator Mark Crew. In the song's chorus, the band's Dan Smith sings, "When I’m dreaming tonight I can do anything/ When I’m dreaming tonight I can go anywhere/ When I’m dreaming tonight I can be anyone/ So don’t wake me up/ Don’t wake me up."
In a statement, Smith explained of the new track, "For us, 'Distorted Light Beam' soundtracks dancing through some twisted, euphoric, futuristic club space. It’s a song about limitless possibilities — which isn't something any of us actually have in real life right now, so it's been fun to explore that idea while experimenting with new sounds in our music."
"Distorted Light Beam" also comes with its accompanying cinematic music video, which stars British actress Remmie Milner and Smith, and the futuristic visual takes a look at a new technology called "Futurescape" that was developed by global tech company Future Inc. — which the band has been cryptically teasing on social media over the last two weeks.
Bastille's upcoming fourth full-length album follows their 2019 album Doom Days, and is set to be released later this year. No further details have been announced yet, but in a fall 2020 interview with Boys By Girls magazine, Dan explained of the group's new music:
"We've been thinking about wanting to change things up since we finished our third album. I always thought our first three albums would be a bit of a trilogy. I'm trying to experiment with the projects that we're working on at the moment… I think there's quite a lot of diversity in our sound."