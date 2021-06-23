Bastille Shares New Song 'Distorted Light Beam' With Futuristic Music Video

Bastille has finally returned with new music and shared their brand new song "Distorted Light Beam," the first taste of the band's upcoming fourth album.

"Distorted Light Beam" is co-written and co-produced with Ryan Tedder and longtime Bastille collaborator Mark Crew. In the song's chorus, the band's Dan Smith sings, "When I’m dreaming tonight I can do anything/ When I’m dreaming tonight I can go anywhere/ When I’m dreaming tonight I can be anyone/ So don’t wake me up/ Don’t wake me up."

In a statement, Smith explained of the new track, "For us, 'Distorted Light Beam' soundtracks dancing through some twisted, euphoric, futuristic club space. It’s a song about limitless possibilities — which isn't something any of us actually have in real life right now, so it's been fun to explore that idea while experimenting with new sounds in our music."

"Distorted Light Beam" also comes with its accompanying cinematic music video, which stars British actress Remmie Milner and Smith, and the futuristic visual takes a look at a new technology called "Futurescape" that was developed by global tech company Future Inc. — which the band has been cryptically teasing on social media over the last two weeks.