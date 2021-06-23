Celtics Finalizing Deal To Hire Next Head Coach: Report

The Boston Celtics reportedly plan to hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as their next head coach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports sources close to the discussions confirm the Celtics are finalizing an agreement with Udoka, 43, who had previously served as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019-20 and the San Antonio Spurs for several seasons, before joining the Nets prior to the 2020-21 season.

Wojnarowski reports Udoka, who served under his former San Antonio boss Gregg Popovich with the U.S. national team during the 2019 World Cup tournament, received positive feedback from Celtics players who played in the tournament.

Udoka will replace former Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, who was promoted to president of basketball operations following longtime team team president Danny Ainge's recent recent retirement.