Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Woke Up A Trillionaire After Investing $20

When Chris Williamson checked his account balance last week, he was shocked to find that he had over $1 trillion in his account. Williamson had invested just $20 in cryptocurrency using a company named Rocket Bunny.

"I look at it again, and I'm like … at that point I fall out of my bed literally, and I run to my desk, and I'm logging into the Coinbase app and stuff, and I'm talking to my friends, got him on the phone, and I'm like, 'Dude, you need to help me figure out how to sell this now," he told WAGA.

He tried to move the money to another wallet, but it was showing a different price. He reached out the Coinbase, the company that manages his cryptocurrency wallet, and they said they would look into the matter. He also contacted Rocket Bunny but has not heard anything from the company.

He tagged Rocket Bunny in a tweet, which they liked, though they did not respond.

I'm gonna need someone to explain what the heck is going on and then write me a check. I got a mega yacht shaped like a penguin on standby. #cryptotrillionaire@RocketBunny2021@coinbase@CoinbaseSupport@CoinbasePro," he wrote.

He also sent a tweet to Elon Musk, hoping he may be able to help him.

"I thought for sure because he trolls people all the time," he said. "I am hoping he actually saw it, and maybe he's been following it, but I don't know. That is an Elon Musk wallet."

Williamson said that his account balance continues to grow but he is locked out and cannot use or withdraw the money. He admits that he is unlikely to keep the money.

"You know, when you look at it, it's like you know there's no way I'm ever going to get this amount of money," he said.