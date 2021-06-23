Detroit Woman Kept From Receiving $3M Because Of Gambling Game 'Glitch'

A glitch in an online gambling game is keeping a Detroit woman from collecting her $3 million winnings.

Jacqueline Davis says she was up $3 million while playing BetMGM's online game, St. Patrick's Day "Luck O' the Roulette." However, when she went to collect her money, they said she would not receive the cash because there was a glitch, FOX 2 reported.

Davis said she began betting online on March 18 and played for five days straight. Over those five days, her money fluctuated over $11 million, and when she decided to stop, her total winnings were $3 million. "When it got to the three, I wanted to start withdrawing," she told FOX 2.

She went to MGM in Detroit to collect a $100,000 advance on her winnings. With no issues the first time, she went back the next day to collect more money but says MGM told her that she would not be getting any more. "They are claiming there was a glitch in the game," Davis said.

"They were instructed by regulation to check this every single night, every 24 hours," her lawyer, David Steingold, said. He added that a glitch in the online game is not a defense, and MGM should have checked to ensure it was working correctly.

When Davis was asked by FOX 2 if she had known about the glitch, she responded, "How could I?" and "The purpose of gambling is to win."

According to Steingold, a settlement was offered to Davis. She could keep the $100,000 but sign a confidentiality agreement stating that if the "glitch" were revealed, she would have to pay back the $100,000 plus pay BetMGM's costs.

BetMGM's attorney had no comment to FOX 2.