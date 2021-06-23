Feedback

Indiana Woman Avoids Jail Time In First Capitol Riot Sentencing

By Bill Galluccio

June 23, 2021

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
Photo: Getty Images

An Indiana woman charged for taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 was sentenced to three years of probationAnna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, is the first person to be sentenced for storming the U.S. Capitol Building during a joint session of Congress.

Prosecutors said that Morgan-Llloyd spent roughly ten minutes inside the building but did not engage in acts of violence or vandalism. She was initially charged with multiple crimes but reached a deal with prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to a single misdemeanor count of illegally demonstrating.

Morgan-Lloyd issued a tearful apology for her actions during the virtual hearing.

"I'm ashamed that it became a savage display of violence that day," she said, according to the Indianapolis Star. "I would've never been there if I had a clue it was going to turn out that way because it was never my intent to be a part of anything that is so disgraceful to the American people."

She was facing up to six months behind bars, but U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth decided to spare her jail time.

"I have really struggled with what would be an appropriate sentence," Lamberth said.

"This wasn't a peaceful demonstration. It was not an accident that it turned violent," he said. "I also think some of these defendants in these cases are not gonna do what you did. Some of them are not gonna say they did anything wrong."

Morgan-Lloyd will also have to complete 40 hours of community and pay $500 in restitution.

Officials have arrested over 500 people in connection with the riots on January 6.

