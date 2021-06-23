Kentucky's Rex Chapman Says He Was Offered $500,000 As High School Star

One university really wanted Rex Chapman because the Kentucky native said on Tuesday that he was offered money when being recruited as a high school basketball star.

“I would say just a flat $500,000 in escrow that I’d get when I get out. Think about that. That’s insane," Chapman said during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

Chapman was one of the most sought after players before he graduated Owensburg Apollo High School in 1986. He ultimately played at the University of Kentucky.

He didn't name the school or recruiter who offered the money. However, he also clarified that the offer came through his parents and coaches.