Mark Hoppus Confirms Cancer Diagnosis After Deleting Instagram Post

Mark Hoppus seemed to have revealed a cancer diagnosis via Instagram stories. The blink-182 bandleader shared a photo from what appears to be a chemotherapy treatment session with the caption, "Yes, hello. One cancer treatment, please." He quickly deleted the post, but not before fans were able to take screenshots and express their concerns on Twitter.

"Thought @markhoppus from my favourite band @blink182 had been quiet on here recently and just seen on his Instagram that he is fighting cancer. This really is the worst news. Stay strong Mark and hope to see you back on stage soon!" one fan wrote.

"My heart is actually breaking over mark hoppus having cancer. Wishing him all the love to get well soon!!!" tweeted another.

Others sent wishes of kicking cancer's a** like only Mark could: "The news about Mark Hoppus having cancer is so so so incredibly sad and I truly hope that as the godfather of pop punk he brutally kicks its a**"

One fan's even contemplating believing in God again for the sole purpose of praying for Mark's recovery: "Mark Hoppus has cancer and I’m debating trying to believe in god again just to pray for him to get through it"

Mark confirmed the news via TMZ. "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," he told the outlet. "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."

See fans' reactions to the news below.