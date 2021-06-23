Michael B. Jordan has a new rum coming out, but he is changing the name after receiving some backlash and being accused of cultural appropriation, amplified by Nicki Minaj in a social media post.

Recently, Jordan's girlfriend, Lori Harvey, took to social media to congratulate Michael on the launch of a rum called J'Ouvert, also sharing some photos from the liquor brand's launch party. She wrote, "Congratulations on the launch of your rum baby!!! I'm so proud of you!!!"

After the photos surfaced and the name of the rum made the rounds on social media, many from the Caribbean community expressed their concern over the name. J'Ouvert is a festival that is held each year in Trinidad, Tobago and Grenada and kicks off Carnival, celebrating Caribbean culture and history.

Nicki Minaj, who is Trinidadian-born, took to her Instagram to re-share a detailed explanation of J'Ouvert and the history behind it, and captioned the post while also asking Michael to change the name of his rum, "I'm sure MBJ didn't intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean pple would find offensive — but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper."