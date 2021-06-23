Morgan Stanley Bans Unvaccinated Staff And Clients From Its New York Office

Morgan Stanley told its employees that they, along with all guests and clients, must be vaccinated when they return to their offices in New York. Employees must confirm their vaccination status by July 1, and the new policy will take effect on July 12.

"Starting July 12, all employees, contingent workforce, clients and visitors will be required to attest to being fully vaccinated to access Morgan Stanley buildings in New York City and Westchester," chief human resources officer Mandell Crawley wrote in a memo to employees, which was obtained by the Financial Times.

By requiring employees, guests, and clients to be vaccinated, the investment bank will be able to ease mask requirements and social distancing rules in the office. Employees who are not vaccinated will lose their access to the building but will still be able to work from home if their job permits.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman recently said that he expects all of the company's employees to return to the office by the end of the summer. He pointed out that 90% of workers are vaccinated and that he expects that to rise to 98-99% in the coming weeks.

"Make no mistake about it. We do our work inside Morgan Stanley offices, and that's where we teach, that's where our interns learn, that's how we develop people," Gorman said during an investing conference earlier this month. "If you can go into a restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office."

"On Labor Day, I'll be very disappointed if people haven't found their way into the office. Then, we'll have a different kind of conversation," he added.