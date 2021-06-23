Netflix Drops First Look At Wild New Dating Show 'Sexy Beasts'

Netflix's latest reality TV dating show has a wild twist—real-life singles looking to find true love "sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics" on a series of blind dates. The first trailer for the series dropped on Wednesday (June 23) and it really has to be seen to be believed.

Throughout the trailer, participants can be seen dressed up as aliens, devils, dolphins and so much more. "No, you're not hallucinating," Netflix said of the trailer on Twitter. "Sexy Beasts is a new dating show that uses cutting-edge prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test."

The show first began as British series on the BBC back in 2014. With a new run on Netflix, viewers will get to watch these elaborately disguised people go on dates in both the UK and US.