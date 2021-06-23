Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Head To Cleveland As Jonas Films 'Jersey Boys'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly in The Land as Jonas films Jersey Boys.

Jonas is slated to play Frankie Valli in a TV version of the Broadway musical, which also released as a movie in 2014.

Valli, 87, recently appeared on The Today Show and confirmed Jonas would play him. Here’s what he said about the upcoming TV adaption:

“I never thought that Jersey Boys would be the smash hit that it was. I remember seeing it for the first time in La Jolla and the response was so incredible, I couldn’t believe it. And when it went to Broadway, I never would’ve dreamed in a million years that it would’ve lasted 10 or 11 years the way it did.

“And it’s always exciting because something new is always going on. Jersey Boys has been on cruise ships, it’s been in almost every country that you can possibly think of, and now it’s being filmed for television and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers is playing Frankie, so I’m really excited about that…We [Valli and Jonas] just talked last week for about 15 to 20 minutes. He’s also very excited. It’ll be filmed, I think, somewhere in Cleveland, and I will be going there to check it out.”

Jonas is reportedly in Cleveland as of publication, the Cleveland Scene reported Wednesday afternoon (June 23). His wife, Chopra, is also in town and shared a video from the Steelyard Target admiring her hair care brand on the shelves.