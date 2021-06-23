Norman Animal Welfare Prepares For Future Bear Encounters
By Anna Gallegos
June 23, 2021
Norman Animal Welfare said it's prepared for the next time a bear wanders into a residential neighborhood.
This comes after a black bear had to be put down because it wandered too close to homes on East Rock Creek Road.
A homeowner spotted the bear in their backyard on May 19 and called authorities so the bear could be removed.
The bear climbed up a tree before wildlife officials could trap it. Animal Welfare Officer Supervisor Trey Amrein told city officials on Monday that wildlife officials didn't have the right tranquilizer to effectively knock the bear out, the Norman Transcript reported.
The animal had to be put down before it could harm anyone.
BEAR FOUND IN NORMAN: This video shows the moments a bear fell from a tree in Norman. He’d been tranquilized beforehand. Homeowner tells us eventually wildlife crews shot and killed the bear. No people were injured. @kfor pic.twitter.com/978c89kQHX— Emily Akins (@akins_emily) May 20, 2021
“The bear was agitated at this point, went to the corner of the yard, turned and came at two Oklahoma Department of Wildlife employees, and that’s when he was shot [by wildlife officials],” Amrein said. “It’s unfortunate, and we hate it.”
Now Norman Animal Welfare has put together kits so local wildlife officials can safely tranquilize and transport a bear or other wildlife.
Black bears are native to Oklahoma, but you're likely to see one in eastern Oklahoma than central Oklahoma, The Oklahoman reported.