Norman Animal Welfare Prepares For Future Bear Encounters

Norman Animal Welfare said it's prepared for the next time a bear wanders into a residential neighborhood.

This comes after a black bear had to be put down because it wandered too close to homes on East Rock Creek Road.

A homeowner spotted the bear in their backyard on May 19 and called authorities so the bear could be removed.

The bear climbed up a tree before wildlife officials could trap it. Animal Welfare Officer Supervisor Trey Amrein told city officials on Monday that wildlife officials didn't have the right tranquilizer to effectively knock the bear out, the Norman Transcript reported.

The animal had to be put down before it could harm anyone.