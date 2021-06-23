Feedback

Pearl Jam Reveal What Venue Is Their Favorite To Play

By Katrina Nattress

June 24, 2021

Pearl Jam has played at a lot of venues all around the world, but there's one in particular that's exceptionally close to their hearts: the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

The band's guitarist Mike McCready talked about his love for the picturesque venue for the upcoming documentary, Enormous: The Gorge Story. “When people ask me about our band, about Pearl Jam, ‘Where is your favorite place to play in the world?’ This is always number one,” he says in the trailer, which you can watch above.

In another clip, exclusive to Rolling Stone, he reminisced about the band's famous 1993 show at the Gorge. “That was us early on, so we were probably young and aggressive and way into the whole show,” he recalled.

The show was particularly memorable because attendees sitting in bleachers above the pit were eager to get down and be part of the action — and that's exactly what they ended up doing, sliding down embankments to get closer to the band.

“I remember it being kind of exciting, but that’s probably just me being young and naive,” McCready admitted. “We didn’t have any control over that, but thinking about it now, it makes me a little scared and sad. Hopefully, nobody got hurt.”

Enormous: The Gorge Story will be released in theaters for one day only on July 21. Tickets are on sale now via the documentary's website. Watch McCready's clip here.

