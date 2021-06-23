Personal Information Leaked On Dark Web After Tulsa Cyberattack

Tulsa residents are being advised to keep an eye on their financial accounts after a recent cyberattack.

The city announced on Tuesday that 18,000 city files were shared on the dark web after hackers took over the city's servers in May. The hackers demanded that the city to pay a ransom, but officials refused, KJRH previously reported.

Most of the documents leaked online were police citations and internal documents. Police citations do show people's full names, addresses, dates of birth, and driver's license numbers, but not social security numbers.

City officials are warning people who have filed a police report, received a police citation, or shared personal information with the city to monitor their accounts and credit reports.

People are also being advised to get fraud alerts from their debit/credit card companies and to change their passwords.

This ransomware attack was similar to the one that targeted the Colonial Pipeline, KTUL reported. The pipeline was shut down for nearly a week, which led to a gas shortage in southeastern parts of the United States in May.