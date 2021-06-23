When Prince Harry reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Prince Philip's funeral back in April, many of their supporters hoped it was the beginning of a reconciliation between the brothers. The trio was seen chatting briefly after the service ended, however, royal historian Robert Lacey now reports the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge refused to speak with Prince Harry in private while he was back in London.

In the updated version of his book Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, Lacey reveals William and Kate were wary of being alone with Harry out of fear their private conversations would be leaked to the press. Rather than hang around and catch up with Harry, who had not been back to the U.K. in over a year, the Cambridges hurried back to London after the funeral. "William and Kate, after saying goodbye to Charles, who headed to Wales where he had been mourning at his Llandovery estate, went back to Kensington Palace together to put the children to bed," Lacey wrote.

Following their reunion, William and Kate "told friends that they could see no point in talking to Harry, since any discussion of substance would go straight back to Meghan to be leaked out via Oprah or some other tentacle of the Sussex network that had not stopped spreading stories in the weeks since the interview that the couple's friends had promised would be their final word."

Harry is set to once again reunite with the Royal Family for the unveiling of the statue of Princess Diana he commissioned with William. The brothers will reportedly attend the unveiling together. Meghan will remain in the United States again as she only gave birth to Lilibet Diana earlier this month.