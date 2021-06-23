See Where Minnesota Ranks On List Of Kindest States In America

There are good-natured people everywhere, but as a collective, which state has the kindest people around?

Verizon worked with Kindness.org to find the kindest states in America as part of the "A Call For Kindness" campaign. Thousands of people from all 50 states were surveyed to determine which states would top the list.

Dr. Oliver Scott Curry, research director for Kindness.org, said in a statement:

"Overall, our research revealed a surprisingly high capacity for kindness across America, and the results across all the states were remarkably similar."

So, where did Minnesota land on the kindest states in America ranking?

Minnesota was listed at No. 16.

The top three kindest acts ranked by Americans were:

Donating an organ for a family member

Pulling a stranger from a burning vehicle

Adopting and raising a family member

The report also found that:

86% of people would donate a part of their liver to a family member

72% would lend money to a friend in a financial crisis

53% would donate their vacation time to a colleague

According to the study, here are the top 10 kindest states:

Kentucky New Mexico Oklahoma Georgia North Dakota Alaska New Hampshire Missouri West Virginia Wyoming

States that were deemed the least kind were Arizona, Kansas, and Maryland

To see the full report, click here.