Selena Gomez Says She 'Never Really Felt Equal' In Past Relationships

Left feeling inadequate following her dating experiences, the “Lose You to Love Me” songbird put those feelings into music by singing about what makes her “rare” — which may ring a bell to Selenators, as the phrase served as the name of Gomez’s 2020 album as well as the LP’s uplifting title track.

"I just said this is what I want to feel about myself," she explained. "So it wasn’t even necessarily like: ‘Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.' It was almost like: ‘Actually, I need to feel that way about myself.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician, who returns to the small screen this year in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, opened up about turning the big 2-9 next month.

"I’m just really happy with who I am. I’m grateful that as I step into 29 – even just two years ago – I was different," said the “Look at Her Now” star. "It’s only gotten better, and that’s kind of what people say, you know, when you get older, you feel a bit more confident with who you are."

Read Selena Gomez’s full Vogue Australia cover story here.