Selena Gomez Says She 'Never Really Felt Equal' In Past Relationships
By Paris Close
June 23, 2021
Selena Gomez says her previous relationships were cases of bad luck.
The 28-year-old pop star — who in the past has been romantically linked to singers like Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Nick Jonas, and Twilight heartthrob Taylor Lautner — admits she “never really felt equal” in her past romances, which she jokingly says were “cursed.”
“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed," Gomez said in a new cover story for Vogue Australia. "I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal."
Left feeling inadequate following her dating experiences, the “Lose You to Love Me” songbird put those feelings into music by singing about what makes her “rare” — which may ring a bell to Selenators, as the phrase served as the name of Gomez’s 2020 album as well as the LP’s uplifting title track.
"I just said this is what I want to feel about myself," she explained. "So it wasn’t even necessarily like: ‘Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.' It was almost like: ‘Actually, I need to feel that way about myself.'"
Elsewhere in the interview, the musician, who returns to the small screen this year in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, opened up about turning the big 2-9 next month.
"I’m just really happy with who I am. I’m grateful that as I step into 29 – even just two years ago – I was different," said the “Look at Her Now” star. "It’s only gotten better, and that’s kind of what people say, you know, when you get older, you feel a bit more confident with who you are."
Read Selena Gomez’s full Vogue Australia cover story here.