T-Pain Still 'Loves and Respects' Usher Despite Critical Autotune Comments

A new documentary series titled This Is Pop recently dropped on Netflix. The series aims to "uncover the real stories behind your favorite pop songs" and explore the "impact of the festival scene, Auto-Tune, boy bands and more." A ton of famous artists, including T-Pain, Shania Twain, Boyz II Men, and Brandi Carlile, appear in the docuseries.

While discussing the lasting impact Auto-Tune had on the music industry, T-Pain recalled an upsetting encounter he had with Usher while the pair were flying to the 2013 BET Awards. "Usher was my friend. He was like, 'You really, like, fucked up music for real singers,'" T-Pain recalls in a clip from This Is Pop. "Literally, at that point, I couldn't listen. Is he right? Did I fuck up music? And that is the very moment -- and I don't think I realized this for a long time. That's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me."

Over the past few days, the clip went viral. There was even a call for Usher to publicly apologize for his comments from This Is Pop viewers. As the furor over the clip continued, T-Pain released his own statement about the situation via Twitter.

"I still love and respect [Usher]," he wrote. "Telling that story was in no way meant to disrespect that man. Ppl talk s**t about me 24/7 but when it comes from someone you truly respect it hits very different. I never said f**k Ursh it was a drop in the ocean of s**t I was already goin' through."