These 2 Las Vegas Locals Earned Spots On Team USA For Tokyo Olympics
By Ginny Reese
June 23, 2021
Two Las Vegas locals will he heading out to Tokyo. News 3 Las Vegas reported that the pair earned spots on Team USA to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.
The first local who qualified was Vashti Cunningham. This is her second Olympics, having won a spot on the team for high jump.
Cunningham graduated from Bishop Gorman in 2016 and took on competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.
The other local who secured a spot on the team was Katie Grimes. And, she's only 15 years old!
Grimes finished in second place in the women's 800 meter swim. She finished only six seconds after legendary Katie Ledecky.
Grimes finished eighth in the prelims and heat her own personal record by nearly six whole seconds. She then shaved another 11 seconds off that personal record for her best time ever to secure her spot on the US team.
According to SwimSwam, Grime's time of 8:20.36 earned her a spot as the third all-time in USA Swimming's 15-16 age group for the women's 800 meter freestyle.
Grimes said on NBC after her race, "It's been a long time. I know I'm just 15, but it's a lot of work."
She said she is excited for training and just trying to better herself before the games in Tokyo.