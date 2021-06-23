These 2 Las Vegas Locals Earned Spots On Team USA For Tokyo Olympics

Two Las Vegas locals will he heading out to Tokyo. News 3 Las Vegas reported that the pair earned spots on Team USA to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

The first local who qualified was Vashti Cunningham. This is her second Olympics, having won a spot on the team for high jump.

Cunningham graduated from Bishop Gorman in 2016 and took on competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

The other local who secured a spot on the team was Katie Grimes. And, she's only 15 years old!

Grimes finished in second place in the women's 800 meter swim. She finished only six seconds after legendary Katie Ledecky.