These Are The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Seattle

Seattle is one of the most well-known metropolitan areas in the United States. However, recent studies show the Emerald City has higher crime rates than other areas of Washington, including nearby towns and cities. There are certain neighborhoods citizens may need to be careful about, as well.

AreaVibes looked at data from local law enforcement agencies and other sources of data to determine the most dangerous neighborhoods in Seattle this year.

Sand Point came in No. 1 on the website's list, a neighborhood where most people own their homes. Even though it only has a population of 703 people, it has 333% higher crime rates than the rest of the city. The neighborhood also has 568% more crime than the national average. "You have a one in ten risk of becoming a victim of crime in Sand Point," Just Go wrote.

Second on the list is Belltown, which has 215% higher crime rate than Seattle. The third neighborhood was First Hill with 182%. Below were the other neighborhoods with higher crime rates:

South Lake Union (145%)

Atlantic (143%)

North Gate (137%)

Haller Lake (79%)

Uptown, formerly Lower Queen Anne (49%)

Do you think this study is accurate, or are there more dangerous areas in Seattle?

