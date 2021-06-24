A House Of Representatives Select Committee Will Investigate Capitol Riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she will create a select committee to investigate the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

"This morning, with great solemnity and sadness, I'm announcing that the House will be establishing a select committee on the January 6 insurrection," Pelosi said. "The select committee will investigate and report on the facts and the causes of the attack and it will report recommendations for the prevention of any future attack."

Pelosi did not provide many details about the committee. She did not say who will be appointed to lead the committee, or what members of the House will sit on it. When asked what role Republicans would have, Pelosi said that would be up to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

"I hope that Kevin will appoint responsible people to the committee," she said.

The decision to create a select committee comes about a month after Senate Republicans blocked an attempt to create a bipartisan commission to probe the attack. While several Republican senators voted in favor of the commission, it was still six votes short of the 60 votes needed to pass.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to hold another vote on the bipartisan commission.