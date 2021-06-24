Feedback

A Massachusetts Bar Allowed Patrons To Pay With Monopoly Money

By Jason Hall

June 24, 2021

A Worcester bar allowed patrons to pay their way with Monopoly money.

No, seriously.

Ralph's Tavern invited visitors to use Monopoly money on June 23 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., Boston.com reports.

The Monopoly money special was part of the bar's effort to land itself on an upcoming Worcester edition of the popular board game, which will feature 34 local locations.

Ralph's Tavern owner Scot Bove said the bar hoped the Monopoly event will draw enough attention to the bar for consideration.

“A friend of mine, Eric, works here part-time, so he came up with this idea, and initially I was a little hesitant,” Bove said. “I was like, it sounds kind of corny, but then it took off.”

Guests were able to pay $5 Monopoly money for admission, $10 for a hot dog, $20 for alcohol-free Jell-O "shots" and $50 for a raffle entry during Wednesday's event special.

“We can’t give any alcohol away, so all the Jell-O shots will be alcohol-free,” Bove said. “Any alcohol needs to be paid with regular U.S. currency.”

Raffle prizes included glassware, hats and t-shirts with the bar's logo.

Top Trumps USA Inc., a United Kingdom-based company, acquired the global license of Monopoly from Hasboro to make a Worcester edition after having already produced "community editions featuring Cambridge, Massachusetts and Greenwich, Connecticut.

Local residents can make their own suggestions by emailing worcester@toptrumps.com before Friday (June 25).

