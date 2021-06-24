Can You Guess The Richest Town In Ohio?

It’s time to figure out which town is the wealthiest one in your home state.

Each state has a town that’ll make you think of massive homes and trendy shops, and each state has one that stands out among the rest.

That’s why Stacker, a data journalism hub, sought to highlight the richest towns in the U.S.

Stacker used the most recent U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey data available, from December 2020. They pulled the unemployment rate, median household income and other information to rank the towns, leaving out any with fewer than 1,000 residents, the report reads.

Stacker also notes:

“Of course, the year 2020 proved to be wildly out of the ordinary in many ways—and earning money and fueling the economy were among the challenges. You might be wondering if the coronavirus had an impact on these high-earning communities. The truth is, while the pandemic ravaged communities across the nation and the world, these richest towns were largely spared. That’s because the industries hardest hit by the coronavirus were airlines, leisure facilities, oil and gas, auto parts, and restaurants, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The majority of these towns are fueled by the health care industry, education, finance, manufacturing, and real estate.”

So, which town is the richest in Ohio?

The Village of Indian Hill.

The town’s median household income is $207,174, with more than 1,000 households earning over $200,000, Stacker shows.

Here’s what Stacker says about The Village of Indian Hill:

“Just outside Cincinnati, The Village of Indian Hill has headquarters or significant operations for Mitsubishi, Toyota, Ford, First Financial Bank, Fidelity Investments, and Belcan, among many others. According to Data USA, the largest industries in The Village of Indian Hill are professional, scientific and technical services, health care, and manufacturing. Finance is one of the highest-paying industries.”

Find more info here.