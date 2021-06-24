Courteney Cox Says It 'Hurt' Being The Only 'Friends' Star Snubbed By Emmys

During a recent interview alongside her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox opened up about one unfortunate situation she experienced while filming the iconic sitcom. Throughout the series' decade-long run, Cox was the only principal cast member to never receive an Emmy nomination.

"It always hurt my feelings," Cox admitted. "When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt."

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, received six Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, taking home the award once in 1998. Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Green, received two nominations Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, as well as three nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the same role. She took home the trophy for Lead Actress in 2002.

David Schwimmer received one nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, while Matthew Perry received one nomination Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Matt LeBlanc received three nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Despite her disappointment in never receiving a nomination for her work as Monica Geller on the beloved series, Cox made sure to note she was always happy for friends' success. "I want them to win, I just also want to be part of it. I've never wanted to take anything away from anyone. I just sometimes want to be included in certain things," she explained. "And these girls on the show and the guys, everyone deserved every [nomination]. I'm in awe of both of your talent in every way. I mean, to this day, even though we're this close, I get excited when I watch The Morning Show… I mean, it's incredible. And you, too [Lisa], everything you do. Your dramas - everything."

Cox eventually received a Golden Globe nomination for her work on Cougar Town, which aired from 2009-2015. "The only thing that made me feel good - because they've all won and they've gotten so many accolades - I got nominated for Cougar Town the first year—a Golden Globe. And I want to say, 'Oh, who cares?' It meant everything to me," Cox revealed. "I wanted my peers to respect me and I know that the Golden Globes is not your peers, necessarily, but it's like, 'Ah!' It took a little of the sting out."