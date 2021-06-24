COVID-19 Cases In Oklahoma Are On The Rise

State health officials are expressing concern as Oklahoma records in uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“We’ve definitely seen a steady increase in new COVID cases in Oklahoma,” Dr. Dale Bratzler of OU Health told KFOR.

The state's current 7-day average of reported cases is 181, which is far lower than the all time high of 4,256 cases that was recorded in January.

Still, health experts are still keeping an eye on the COVID-19 numbers as it continues to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“We still don’t have the herd immunity and the vaccine uptake that we would like to see in Oklahoma,” said state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone.

43% of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, but that percentage is lower in more rural areas, according to The Oklahoman.

It's not surprising that cases are on the rise in Oklahoma since its neighbor, Missouri, is now considered a COVID-19 hot spot. Missouri has the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections in the nation, which is being driven by the virus's Delta variant and the low percentage of residents who are vaccinated, USA Today reported.

The Delta variant started in India and is more contagious than other strains.

“Just think about if somebody driving down I-44 stops in Joplin eats at a restaurant, and then comes on in to Oklahoma. It’s going to get here,” Bratzler told KFOR.