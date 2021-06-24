Surveillance Video From Inside And Outside Shows Miami Building Collapse

Video footage from inside and outside showed the collapse of building in Miami on Thursday (June 24) morning.

At least one person had died and rescue efforts have been paused due to a severe storm after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo, a 12-story Surfside condominium, NBC Miami reports.

A Miami-Dade fire official told WSVN that 35 people were pulled form the Champlain Towers South Condo on Thursday as rescue efforts were paused.

NBC Miami reports about 55 apartment units collapsed during the incident.

WSVN also obtained surveillance video of the moment the condo collapsed, which can be viewed below.