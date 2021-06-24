Feedback

Surveillance Video From Inside And Outside Shows Miami Building Collapse

By Jason Hall

June 24, 2021

Residential Building In Miami Partially Collapsed
Photo: Getty Images

Video footage from inside and outside showed the collapse of building in Miami on Thursday (June 24) morning.

At least one person had died and rescue efforts have been paused due to a severe storm after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo, a 12-story Surfside condominium, NBC Miami reports.

A Miami-Dade fire official told WSVN that 35 people were pulled form the Champlain Towers South Condo on Thursday as rescue efforts were paused.

NBC Miami reports about 55 apartment units collapsed during the incident.

WSVN also obtained surveillance video of the moment the condo collapsed, which can be viewed below.

Twitter user @_rosiesantana also shared camera footage she said was taken from inside her condo located "on the side of the collapse."

NBC Miami also captured video of firefighters rescuing the boy, whose condition was not immediately clear as of Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were also seen using a ladder to rescue other individuals who were caught in sections of the building that were still standing at the time.

"I just can't put into words, it looks like a bomb hit, it looks like something in one of these Third World countries that just literally collapsed, like a pancake straight down, and there's just an incredible pile of rubble," a witness who saw the entire collapse told NBC Miami.

Miami Beach Police and Miami Beach Fire were also assisting the Surfside residence after the collapse on Thursday morning.

Officials told NBC Miami that residents were being moved to the Surfside Community Center and all streets in the area of the collapse were closed.

The Champlain Towers South Condos are located at 8777 Collins Avenue and were built in 1981.

