Gigi Hadid Reveals What The Highlight Of Motherhood Is For Her

Gigi also opened up about Khai for a cover story with i-D. The 26-year-old model discussed her desire to raise Khai to embrace her multicultural background ."[Zayn and I] think about it and talk about it a lot as partners and it’s something that’s really important to us, but it’s also something that we first experienced ourselves," she explained.

"Both of our parents are their own heritage," the new mama continued. "We are that first generation of those mixed races, and then that comes with that first generational experience of being like, 'Oh damn, I’m the bridge!' That’s not something that my parents experienced or that they can really help me through. It’s something I’ve always thought about my whole life."

Hadid's father Mohamed Hadid is Palestinian, while her mother Yolanda Hadid is Dutch. Zayn's father Yaser Malik is British Pakistani, while his mother Trisha Malik is English and Irish. "I think that Khai will grow up feeling out the way that she can or wants to be a bridge for her different ethnicities," Gigi told the outlet. "But I think that it will be nice to be able to have those conversations, and see where she comes from [with] it, without us putting that onto her. What comes from her is what I’m most excited about, and being able to add to that or answer her questions, you know?"