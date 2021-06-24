Journey Returns With First New Song In Ten Years 'The Way We Used To Be'

Journey has returned with their first new music in ten years via their new single "The Way We Used To Be."

"The Way We Used To Be" follows Journey's 2011 album Eclipse, and the first studio release with the band's new lineup: Randy Jackson on bass and Narada Michael Walden on drums, joining Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Arnel Pineda and Jason Derlatka. The new song begs the question of getting back to how things used to be as the chorus says: "Can we ever get back?/ To the way we were doin’ it/ To the way we were livin’ it/ Back to the way we used to be."

Along with "The Way We Used To Be" is the song's official music video, which features the band animated in cartoon form as they rock out to the new song in front of a stadium full of fans.

"The Way We Used To Be" is only the beginning of what's to come from the band as they are working on more new music, and are heading back out on the road, as a press release explains, "The band are excited to announce new music and their imminent return to touring."

Journey is set to perform during this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September. Fans can tune in to watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival both nights on September 17th and 18th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com. The festival will also be broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special on Saturday, October 2nd and Sunday, October 3rd from 8-10pm ET/PT.