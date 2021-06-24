Justin Timberlake publicly declared his support for Britney Spears following her appearance at a hearing about her conservatorship. For the first time ever, Spears publicly spoke out about her experience as a conservatee, which she described as "abusive."

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," Timberlake wrote on Twitter. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

Timberlake and Spears confirmed they were a couple back in 1999. They would later go on to split three years later. The pair first met as children as cast members on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. Spears would go on to marry Kevin Federline, who she ultimately divorced, while Timberlake is married to actress Jessica Biel.

"No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for," Timberlake's statement continued. "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

Spears has been under this conservatorship since 2008. Her father, Jamie, is the conservator of her multimillion estate. During the hearing, Spears told the judge she believes her father should be in jail for his actions as her conservator.

You can read Spears' full comments about her conservatorship here.