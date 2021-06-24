Man Arrested After Taking Million-Dollar Yacht On A Joyride

A Vermont man was taken into custody after he allegedly stole a million-dollar yacht and took it for a joyride across Lake Champlain. Authorities said that Robert Morris, 56, stole the 48-foot yacht from the Rouses Point Marina in New York and took it across state lines into Vermont.

A Border Patrol helicopter located the yacht, named "Volans," near Burton Island. Morris was then taken into custody by the St. Albans Police Department. He is facing multiple felony charges in Vermont and will be extradited to New York, where he will face additional charges. Officials said that he had the boat for at least two days.

During his arraignment hearing, Morris claimed he had been doing repairs on the boat and was water testing it. He also told police that he had permission from the owner, Montreal resident Ron McCarthy, to use the boat and planned to take it to him in Montreal. McCarthy denied giving Morris permission to use his boat, and officials said he was traveling south when he was located.

Morris has a lengthy criminal history and was a wanted fugitive in New Hampshire, according to WCAX.

He was ordered to undergo a competency exam and made an inappropriate gesture to the webcam as he left the hearing.