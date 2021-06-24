President Biden Announces Bipartisan Deal On Infrastructure

President Joe Biden announced that the White House has reached a deal with a bipartisan group of Senators on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

"We have a deal," Biden told reporters outside of the White House. "They have my word. I'll stick with what they've proposed. And they've given me their word as well. Where I come from, that's good enough for me."

The deal came together during a late-night negotiating session between senators and members of the Biden administration.

The framework of the deal will include $559 billion in new spending to repair roads and bridges, upgrade and expand broadband internet access, upgrade the electrical grid, and other projects. The bill will be fully paid for without new taxes.

"We've agreed on the price tag, the scope, and how to pay for it," Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine said.

The exact details of the plan and how it will be paid for have not been released.

While the deal faces uncertainty in Congress, 11 Republican senators have endorsed the agreement. If every Democrat votes in favor of the plan, it would have enough votes to pass in the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have both said they support the deal but expect Democrats to continue their efforts on a reconciliation package that includes trillions of dollars in funding for other issues, including climate change, health care, and education.