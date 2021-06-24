Travis Greene Teams Up With Kirk Franklin & John P. Kee On 'Hold On Me'

Travis Greene is back with another taste of his upcoming new album and has shared his brand new song "Hold On Me" featuring Kirk Franklin and John P. Kee.

"Hold On Me" is written and co-produced by Greene, with Franklin writing his own verse on the song. In the track's chorus they sing, "l am different now/ Every part of me/ Has been touched by freedom/ Oh Jesus, Ya gotta hold on me/ I fell but somehow/ You refused to leave/ Now all my wrong forgiven/ Oh Jesus, Ya gotta hold on me."

Along with the new song is its official music video, which sees Greene, Franklin and Kee performing the song at an old school jazz club.

In a statement, Greene explained of his new song, "Creating ‘Hold On Me' may have been the most exciting moment I've had in music. Kirk Franklin and John P. Kee are my greatest inspirations. My love for gospel music is because of the timeless records that they’ve created. To have them both on a song together with me is truly a dream come true. I believe that the joy that this song brings me, will be shared by listeners around the world. No matter what happens in life, we share a promise, God will never let us go, He has a hold on us!"

"Hold On Me" is a small taste of what's to come from Travis Greene as the Gospel singer is preparing to drop his new album Oil + Water, which follows 2019's Broken Record, and also includes his previously-released song "Easter" featuring Todd Dulaney.