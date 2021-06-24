Why June 25th Matters in Rock History

It’s June 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1988, Van Halen started a four-week run at number one on the album chart with OU812.

In 1967, an estimated 400 to 700 million people around the world watched The Beatles perform on Our World, the first live, international, satellite TV production. The Fab Four were backed by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Graham Nash, Keith Moon and others during the broadcast.

In 1988, original Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Hillel Slovak died from a heroin overdose.

In 1969, guitarist Mick Taylor made his performance debut with The Rolling Stones in Rome.

In 1995, Pearl Jam canceled their current tour, citing an ongoing war with Ticketmaster as the reason.

In 1970, Hall & Oates recorded together for the first time.

In 1994, Stone Temple Pilots started a three-week run at number one on the album chart with Purple.

And in 2009, the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, died of a heart attack after being given too much of the drug Propofol by his doctor.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)