Why June 26th Matters in Rock History

It’s June 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2003, rock legends Deep Purple were deluged with e-mails after they announced that their new album was slated to be called Bananas. Fans were irate over the ridiculous name.

In 1970, the Guess Who had the number one song in the country with “American Woman.”

In 2000, Oasis released a statement saying that Noel Gallagher had left the band’s European tour. It’s believed he had been fighting with his brother and bandmate, Liam, over his drinking.

In 1977, the Eagles topped the album chart with Hotel California.

In 2005, Nine Inch Nails closed the Coachella Festival in California. Other performers that day included New Orderand The Bravery.

And in 2012, The Offspring released their ninth studio album,Days Go By.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)