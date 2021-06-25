Feedback

2 Georgia Cities Rank Among The Best-Run Cities In America

By Kelly Fisher

June 25, 2021

Georgia state
Photo: Getty Images

Running a city is no easy feat, and the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly added a new hurdle to the job.

That’s why WalletHub, a personal finance site, ranked the best- and worst- run cities in America, releasing findings Tuesday (June 22).

WalletHub reads:

“Even when the U.S. isn’t in a time of crisis, running a city is a tall order. The larger the city, the more complex it becomes to manage… But how do we measure the effectiveness of local leadership? One way is by determining a city’s operating efficiency. In other words, we can learn how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget.”

WalletHub considered the effectiveness of 150 of the largest cities in the U.S.

There are two cities from the Peach State are included in the ranking.

These are the Georgia cities that made the list, and how they rank:

  • No. 28: Columbus, GA
  • No. 124: Atlanta, GA

These are the Top 10 Best Run Cities in America, according to WalletHub:

  1. Nampa, ID
  2. Boise, ID
  3. Fort Wayne, IN
  4. Nashua, NH
  5. Lexington-Fayette, KY
  6. Lincoln, NE
  7. Durham, NC
  8. Rapid City, SD
  9. Las Cruces, NM
  10. Virginia Beach, VA

See the full list here.

