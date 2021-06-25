7 Loving Stars That Helped Their LGBTQ+ Fans Come Out

3.) Aly & AJ

Aly & AJ have credited their fans with helping to revive their career since their Disney days and some of those very supporters are a part of the LGBTQ+ community. "It really is, and a large amount of our gay fans have actually come up to us and said, ‘Your music helped me come out’ or ‘I realized that my sexual preference is different from what my parents expected or wanted,'" the two said in an interview with GAY TIMES. They’ve even said, ‘I feel really empowered by your music and it brought me to that place where I felt it was okay to come out’. That to me is the coolest thing to hear. It’s amazing that our music has helped fans realize exactly who they are and what they want in life."