Britney Spears Apologizes For 'Pretending' To Be OK With Conservatorship

Britney Spears has more to say about her 13-year conservatorship.

After the pop titan's bombshell court heart on Wednesday (June 23), the entertainer, 39, took to Instagram to sound off on what's been happening with her on the personal front. "I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL," she wrote on the social media platform. "I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me."

Spears went on to admit that she wanted her followers to believe her life looked "pretty amazing" via Instagram because "we all want the fairy tale life." "If you have read anything about me in the news this week. You obviously really know now it’s not," she wrote in the candid post. "I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence," she continued, adding, "and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked."

In Spears' court hearting, the singer admitted that she almost no control over her life, so it's fair for some to question if she is actually behind her social media posts. Not only did Spears accuse her family of negligence to her health, but she went on to confess that she has been forced into work, "abused” by a previous therapist and that the control extends to her body as she is prohibited from removing an IUD. "I haven’t done anything in the world to deserve this treatment. It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to do," she declared in her 24-minute address.

