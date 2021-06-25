Feedback

Jimmie Allen Reveals Sex Of His Baby On The Way

By Emily Lee

June 25, 2021

CRS 2018 - Day 1: Monday, Feb. 5 - The Amazon Music & CRS Monday Night Showcase Featuring Radio PD Ink Awards & Jason Aldean
Photo: Getty Images

Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis Allen, are expecting their second child together. During a recent interview, the country star revealed they're having a baby girl. Not only did Jimmie reveal the sex of his baby on the way, but he also shared the Game of Thrones-inspired name he has in mind for his daughter.

"We've got a new girl, a baby girl on the way," Allen revealed. "We didn't do the whole baby reveal thing because we did it for the first one, we're done [with that] - whatever pops out, pops out."

Though the 'Best Shot' singer has a name in mind for his baby girl, he admitted Alexis isn't on board with his suggestion. "We do not have a name 'cause we were preparing for a boy so we don't have a girl name. I wanna name her Arya Stark Allen because I'm a hugeGame of Thrones fan but Lex ain't lettin' that happen! So I don't know what we're gonna call her," he said. "We might just name her 'Hey You.' "

This will be baby number three for the newlyweds. The couple is already parents to 14-month-old daughter Naomi Bettie, as well as Aadyn, Jimmie's 7-year-old son from a previous relationship.

