Feedback

Natural Hair Stylist Classes Now Offered For Memphis High School Students

By Jason Hall

June 25, 2021

In a hair salon
Photo: Getty Images

A new program is being offered for high school students in Shelby County looking to become professional natural hairstylists.

The Institute of Beauty, which proclaims itself as Tennessee's 1st Natural Hair Care School, has launched the "High School Fast Track Natural Hair License" program, which will begin enrollment on July 1, FOX 13 Memphis reports.

The program will last six weeks from July 1 to August 5 and accept 15 participants, according to a flier shared on the school's website.

Enrollment will cost $150, which covers books, and mannequin and shirt and tuition begins at $1,000, with payment plans available for students, the school confirmed.

The program will be held at 2956 Elmore Park. All interested applicants must be 15 years of age and currently enrolled at a high school.

The Institute of Beauty was founded by Tamika Turner in June 2016 with the mission to follow the "Triple E Standard," which is "to educate, empower, and equip our students in the field of Natural Hair Care."

The school said it has graduated "well over" 200 students while "maintaining a 100% Tennessee Board of Cosmetology pass rate."

"Our Natural Hair Stylist program prepares students with hands-on training in Natural Hair Care, Braiding Techniques, Extensions, Natural Hair Care Products, and more in 300 hours! We are happy to announce that we now offer a Master Educator's (Instructor) Program for licensed Cosmetologist and Natural Hair Stylists. In 300 hours, this program prepares students with hands on experience and training in teaching," the school's website states.

More information can be found here.

Chat About Natural Hair Stylist Classes Now Offered For Memphis High School Students

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.