Natural Hair Stylist Classes Now Offered For Memphis High School Students

A new program is being offered for high school students in Shelby County looking to become professional natural hairstylists.

The Institute of Beauty, which proclaims itself as Tennessee's 1st Natural Hair Care School, has launched the "High School Fast Track Natural Hair License" program, which will begin enrollment on July 1, FOX 13 Memphis reports.

The program will last six weeks from July 1 to August 5 and accept 15 participants, according to a flier shared on the school's website.

Enrollment will cost $150, which covers books, and mannequin and shirt and tuition begins at $1,000, with payment plans available for students, the school confirmed.

The program will be held at 2956 Elmore Park. All interested applicants must be 15 years of age and currently enrolled at a high school.

The Institute of Beauty was founded by Tamika Turner in June 2016 with the mission to follow the "Triple E Standard," which is "to educate, empower, and equip our students in the field of Natural Hair Care."

The school said it has graduated "well over" 200 students while "maintaining a 100% Tennessee Board of Cosmetology pass rate."

"Our Natural Hair Stylist program prepares students with hands-on training in Natural Hair Care, Braiding Techniques, Extensions, Natural Hair Care Products, and more in 300 hours! We are happy to announce that we now offer a Master Educator's (Instructor) Program for licensed Cosmetologist and Natural Hair Stylists. In 300 hours, this program prepares students with hands on experience and training in teaching," the school's website states.

